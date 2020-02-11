PCJ grants extension to oil exploration agreement following results of 3D seismic survey

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica, an agency of the Ministry of Science Energy and Technology, has granted a six-month extension to its Production Sharing Agreement with Tullow Jamaica Limited and United Oil and Gas.

The extension, which brings the end date to July 31, was granted to allow the Joint Venture partners to finalise the current farm-down initiative related to the pending drill-drop decision.

The PCJ said these activities are standard procedure within the oil and gas industry and are primarily used to share risk within an exploration basin.

The current exploration period, which is presently in its third sub-phase, included the detailed 3D seismic imaging that was completed in 2018 offshore Jamaica with the final interpretation-ready data product being delivered to the PCJ in mid-2019.

The company said interpretation of this 3D imagery by geologists and geophysicists was recently completed and a preliminary report was provided to the PCJ in late November 2019.

“Several prospects and leads in the Walton Basin have been identified and mapped on the 3D seismic data and form the basis of the ongoing farm-down evaluations. They are considered high risk owing to the lack of previous exploration wells within this frontier basin. The Colibri prospect is the largest of these,” the PCJ said in a press release.

It further noted that frontier exploration areas are zones without any known hydrocarbon production. Guyana, which is now an oil and gas hot-spot, was considered a very frontier basin prior to the significant discoveries in recent years.

“If a farm-down is successfully negotiated, the Colibri target is drilled and there is a discovery, the acreage offers significant follow-on potential,” the PCJ continued.

The PCJ added that it is cognisant of existing external factors within the global economy that have begun to put pressure on oil and gas firms to start addressing climate change impacts and is appreciative that this could influence investment interest within frontier areas.