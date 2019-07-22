PEP, tertiary students to benefit from $11m in scholarships from energy companies

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica Energy Partners (JEP) and West Kingston Power Partners (WKPP) will on Friday disburse scholarships totalling $11.05 million to 30 Primary Exit Profile (PEP) achievers and seven tertiary students.

The energy companies said the scholarships will be presented at a ceremony to be held at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston. Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Fayval William is set deliver the main address.

The PEP students, who will transition to high school this upcoming school term, will receive $35,000 while tertiary recipients will be given scholarships worth $250,000 or grants of $180,000.

JEP and WPKK said the scholarships will be disbursed annually for the duration of the recipients' study, once a B+ average is maintained, said a release from the energy companies.

Meanwhile, tertiary recipients are required to participate in at least three outreach events per year, which include volunteering at JEP/WKPP Health and Dental Fairs, Labour Day projects and environmental initiatives such as Tree Planting and International Coastal Clean-up Day, the release added.

JEP and WKPP said they "believe that access to higher education is key to the advancement of our nation."

"We strongly endorse students dedicated to achieving the highest level of education and take pride in providing the necessary materials and resources required for them to excel," they added.

The companies will also award two top achievers who are children of current employees.

According to the release JEP officially established its scholarship and grants programme in 1997 while affiliate company, WKPP, developed a scholarship fund in 2012.

Since the implementation of both programmes, JEP and WKPP said they have assisted over one thousand students at the secondary and tertiary levels.