PEP postponed

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Primary Exit Profile (PEP) exams scheduled for next week Thursday and Friday will be postponed, as they fall within the 14-day school closure announced by the prime minister today.

A Ministry of Education source confirmed that the new date for the tests will be announced at a later date.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced at an emergency press conference this afternoon that after consultation with the Ministry of Education, all public schools will be closed as of Friday, March 13 for 14 days.

Holness said this decision will be reviewed after 10 days.

Holness said the closure was done out of an abundance of caution, as the country has seen, so far, two confirmed cases of COVID-19.