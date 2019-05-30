UPDATE: PEP postponed at Ramble Primary after teacher, baby chopped
MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Lenford Pinnock, principal of the Ramble Primary School, close to Porus in Manchester, said that PEP examination was postponed today to allow the school community to deal with the trauma from one of the grade 4 teachers being chopped, allegedly by her child's father, early this morning.
The woman is undergoing surgery in hospital, while unconfirmed reports are that her eight-month-old baby has died.
Residents said that the incident took place at her McKinley Road home in Mandeville.
Pinnock said that the directive to postpone the examination for today was given by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information head office and school is being dismissed early.
He said that a trauma team from the ministry visited the school to console the Grade 4 students as a group as well as the entire school body.
Pinnock described the wounded teacher as “dedicated,” noting that she is known to go beyond the call of duty and have classes on Saturdays and Sundays for free, especially as her students prepared for the PEP examination, which is scheduled to take place today and tomorrow.
A search is now on for the man believed to have wielded the machete used in the incident.
“Him run taxi. Him quiet but friendly. We grow up as one,” a resident of Ramble told OBSERVER ONLINE.
He said the taxi was found burnt out and it is believed that he set it ablaze.
“It is heartbreaking for everybody,” said the resident, who was among community members in Ramble speculating about the whereabouts of the alleged perpetrator.
Pinnock said that he is awaiting guidance from the Ministry of Education on the new PEP schedule for the grade 4 students at the school.
Alicia Sutherland
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy