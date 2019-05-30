UPDATE: PEP postponed at Ramble Primary after teacher, baby chopped

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Lenford Pinnock, principal of the Ramble Primary School, close to Porus in Manchester, said that PEP examination was postponed today to allow the school community to deal with the trauma from one of the grade 4 teachers being chopped, allegedly by her child's father, early this morning.

The woman is undergoing surgery in hospital, while unconfirmed reports are that her eight-month-old baby has died.

Residents said that the incident took place at her McKinley Road home in Mandeville.

Pinnock said that the directive to postpone the examination for today was given by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information head office and school is being dismissed early.

He said that a trauma team from the ministry visited the school to console the Grade 4 students as a group as well as the entire school body.

Pinnock described the wounded teacher as “dedicated,” noting that she is known to go beyond the call of duty and have classes on Saturdays and Sundays for free, especially as her students prepared for the PEP examination, which is scheduled to take place today and tomorrow.

A search is now on for the man believed to have wielded the machete used in the incident.

“Him run taxi. Him quiet but friendly. We grow up as one,” a resident of Ramble told OBSERVER ONLINE.

He said the taxi was found burnt out and it is believed that he set it ablaze.

“It is heartbreaking for everybody,” said the resident, who was among community members in Ramble speculating about the whereabouts of the alleged perpetrator.

Pinnock said that he is awaiting guidance from the Ministry of Education on the new PEP schedule for the grade 4 students at the school.



Alicia Sutherland