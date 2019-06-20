PEP results to be released tomorrow
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Education has confirmed that the first wave of results for the inaugural Primary Exit Profile (PEP) will be released tomorrow.
In correspondence with OBSERVER ONLINE a short while ago, Director of Corporate Communications in the ministry, Colin Steer, reminded that tomorrow’s results — the Student Summary Report — will only show placement, scores and description of performance.
Shortly after those results, a detailed report will be given to parents and receiving schools to see the specifics of each subject and how well each child performed, Steer added.
Last week, the ministry disclosed that the scores will be represented according to a scale and not according to percentages as prevailed with the preceding Grade Six Achievement Test (GSAT).
It further explained that it is statistically unsound to add scores for different subjects, given that the PEP subjects do not carry an equal amount of total marks and are therefore on different scales.
Minister with responsibility for Education, Karl Samuda, said the scaled scores are in keeping with international standards.
However, there has been some controversy surrounding the method, with some educators arguing that scaled scores mask actual achievement and requesting that the raw scores be released.
