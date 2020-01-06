PHOTO: Accompong Maroons celebrate
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — The Maroons in Accompong Town, St Elizabeth gather for their annual January 6 celebrations that commemorate over 200 years since the signing of the peace treaty between the Maroons and the British.
The day marks the victory of the First Maroon War against the British in which they fought for their freedom, led by their late hero Cudjoe.
