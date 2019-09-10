PHOTO: Briana Williams drug case prehearing begins

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Members of the Jamaica Anti-doping panel, Denise Forrest (right) Kent Gammon, chairman of the Anti-doping panel (centre) and Dr Marjorie Vassell in discussion while awaiting the start of the prehearing drug case involving Jamaica's most promising female sprinter Briana Williams at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston a short while ago.

