PHOTOS: Canine protection

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Police dog, Officer Axel of the Jamaica Constabulary's Canine Unit, does his rounds with handler Constable Lawrence ahead of today's sitting of Parliament. The security sweep is usually conducted by Close Protection Officers, but with the slow-down of operations at the airport and other areas, Officer Axel was called to duty.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT