PHOTO: Floral tribute for former PM Hugh Shearer
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness and members of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) recently honoured the 97th birthday of former Prime Minister Hugh Shearer.
To mark the event, Holness, members of the JLP, and Shearer's widow laid flowers at the former PM's monument in National Heroes Park, Kingston.
Shearer was the third prime minister of Jamaica, serving from 1967 to 1972. He died in 2004 at age 81.
