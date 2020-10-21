PHOTOS: Lisa Hanna supporters gather

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Supporters of Lisa Hanna's bid for the post of president of the People's National Party are now gathering at the National Stadium complex in the vicinity of the National Indoor Centre where she is expected to address them after submitting her nomination at the party's headquarters at midday.

