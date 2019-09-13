PHOTO: Murder accused husband arrives at court

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A large crowd gathered in the vicinity of the courthouse as Gregory Campbell, who is charged with the murder of his wife, Bishop Gibson High School teacher Carolyn Davis- Campbell, arriving at his first court appearance at the Manchester Parish Court this morning.

