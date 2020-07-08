PHOTOS: August Town declared a ZOSO

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness this morning announced that the violence-ravaged east St Andrew community of August Town has been declared the island's latest zone of special operations (ZOSO).

The declaration came less than 24 hours after residents in the community told OBSERVER ONLINE that they believed that they were being left to die by the security forces who only visited to collect the bodies after each shooting incident.

In announcing August Town as the island's fourth ZOSO, Holness said the community, which has at least seven major gangs and other smaller gangs, has seen several incidents of gang violence in recent weeks.

Observer photographer Karl McLarty was in the community today, and recorded these scenes.

