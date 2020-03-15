PHOTOS: Boulevard Baptist takes COVID-19 precautions

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Members of the congregation at Boulevard Baptist Church, Washington Boulevard, were seen this morning wearing gloves and using hand sanitizers as precautionary measures as the nation tries to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Church Pastor, Reverend Devon Dick, told OBSERVER ONLINE that a doctor will be coming to speak with the congregation about COVID-19.

The pastor also indicated that members will not be asked to hold hands or pass over the collection basket.