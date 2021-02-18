PHOTOS: Ceremonial opening of Parliament

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Politicians were out in their numbers for today's ceremonial opening of Parliament at Gordon House in Kingston.

This year's proceedings were in strict adherence to the Ministry of Health and Wellness' coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines and therefore did not allow physical access to supporters.

But earlier, a handful of hard-core People's National Party supporters made their way to the intersection of Duke and Sutton streets to greet their Members of Parliament and senators who attended the ceremonial opening.

There were reportedly no supporters of the Jamaica Labour Party present today.