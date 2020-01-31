PHOTOS: Fire on Lyndhurst Road

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Several residents were left homeless after fire destroyed their homes on Lyndhurst Road in Kingston earlier today. Three fire units responded to the scene and have since reported that there were no injuries or deaths.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT