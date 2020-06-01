PHOTOS: Health minister distributes masks in Half-Way-Tree

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, this morning led a team from his ministry to hand out masks in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew, to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

The effort is being made as Jamaicans return to work today, following the expiration of the Government's work-from-home order.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced that the mandatory wearing of masks in public has been extended to June 30.

He said he observed that many people were moving about without masks or were not wearing masks correctly.

The prime minister stressed that masks must cover the nose and mouth and be worn at all times outside of the home.