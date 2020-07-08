PHOTOS: It's movie time!
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Local cinemas reopened for movies today, with several patrons turning out to enjoy their favourite films.
Over the weekend Palace Amusement Company announced new movie times for the opening of its theatres — Carib 5 and Palace Cineplex in Kingston, Sunshine Palace in Portmore, and Palace Multiplex in Montego Bay.
The new show times will be 4:45 pm and 7:45 pm at all the locations in order to facilitate the current curfew time which begins at 11:00 pm.
For today's opening day, four films will be on screen for patrons — My Spy, I Still Believe, Bad Boys for Life and Bloodshot.
The company has been granted a provisional 14-day period to resume operations by the Government, with mandatory health requirements to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Photographer Karl McLarty was at Carib 5 to catch these scenes.
