PHOTOS: Mourners pay respects to Shahine Robinson at JLP headquarters

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Several ministers and friends turned out this morning for the final closed casket viewing of the late Minister of Labour and Social Security, Shahine Robinson.

The viewing, which started at 10:00 am, is currently underway at the Jamaica Labout Party Headquarters on Belmont Road in Kingston. It will end at 3:00 pm.

Among mourners today were Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports, Olivia Grange; Minister of Education, Karl Samuda; Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Works, Everald Warmington; and Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Pearnel Charles Junior.