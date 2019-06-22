PHOTOS: PNP delegates vote
KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) delegates came in their numbers this morning to select the next representative for the Kingston Central constituency.
The poll opened at 10:00 am and should close at 4:00 pm, with the results expected to be announced about 6:00 pm.
Five people are on the ballot, but the status of businesswoman and Minister of Religion Joan Porteous is unclear at this time as she had objected to the party's decision to stage the election at its Old Hope Road, St Andrew headquarters.
Porteous argued that by moving the poll outside of the constituency the leadership of the party is placing unnecessary hardship on the delegates, as this will exclude individuals who are unable to make arrangements for travel.
The leadership of the party later rejected her argument and there has been no indication that any of the other candidates, Raymond Pryce, Paul Buchanan, Imani Duncan-Price, or Donald Jackson are opposed to the move.
