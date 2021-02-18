PHOTOS: Some PNP supporters ignore plea to stay home for Parliament opening

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Despite repeated pleas for them to stay home, a handful of hard-core People's National Party (PNP) supporters have made their way to the intersection of Duke and Sutton streets to greet their Members of Parliament and senators who are attending the ceremonial opening of Parliament now underway.

There are no supporters of the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) supporters at their traditional gathering spot at the intersection of Duke and North streets.

Today's resumption of Parliament is highlighted by the annual throne speech from the governor general in the morning and the tabling of the annual estimates of expenditure by the Government in the afternoon.