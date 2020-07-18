PHOTOS: Thanksgiving service for Detective Corporal Dane Biggs

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The funeral service for the late Detective Corporal Dane Biggs is now underway.

Biggs was one of two officers killed during an attack in Horizon Park, St Catherine on June 12. Constable Decardo Hylton was also killed during the incident. Superintendent Leon Clunis, who was injured in the attack, died almost three weeks later on June 30.

The service is being live-streamed on the Jamaica Constabulary Force's social media platforms.

Here are a few photos captured by the Observer's Garfield Robinson.