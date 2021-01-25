PHOTOS: Viewing of Gurney Beckford's body

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Family, friends and well-wishers came out today to view the body of Gurney Beckford, who for decades was the face of Dunlop Corbin Communications (DCC) — one of Jamaica's top advertising agencies.

Beckford passed away on January 14 after ailing for some time. He was 83.

Beckford is survived by his wife Mavis, more popularly referred to as Pam, his son Gavin and daughter Andrea Beckford Wray.

The viewing took place at the Roman's Funeral Home chapel in Kingston.