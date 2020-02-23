PHOTOS: Workmen barricade damaged section of Fesco gas station

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Workmen were seen on Sunday morning building a zinc barricade around the section of the Fesco gas station in Mandeville that was damaged by fire last Friday afternoon resulting in the death of 59-year-old mechanic Daniel Farquharson, and the injuring of four others who remain hospitalised.

Eleven of the twelve motor vehicles that were damaged during the blaze have been removed from the gas station.

Kasey Williams