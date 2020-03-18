PICA closes some offices in COVID-19 response

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) has scaled down its activities in keeping with the Government's instructions in light of the outbreak of COVID-19 in the island.

PICA's offices in Savannah La Mar, Westmoreland, Morant Bay, St Thomas and Port Antonio, Portland will be closed for the next seven days.

Passports can be collected at the following locations:

· Mandeville, Manchester;

· St Ann's Bay, St Ann;

· Montego Bay, St James;

· Portmore, St Catherine;

· May Pen, Clarendon;

· Constant Spring, Kingston (Head Office);

Additionally PICA said:

· Extension of Stay permits for applicants who have completed the process may be collected at 8 Waterloo Road, Kingston and Overton Plaza, Montego Bay locations.

· Extension of Stay Permits that will expire during the period of the scaled-down of operations should be renewed on the next business day at the Immigration Unit located at 8 Waterloo Road, Kingston and Overton Plaza, Montego Bay.

· Citizenship Certificates will only be issued from the Citizenship Unit located at 8 Waterloo Road, Kingston.

· No more than 20 customers will be allowed inside the PICA offices at a time.

· All emergency situations must be directed to the Head Office located at 25 Constant Spring Road, Kingston 10.

Opening hours for the collection of passports will be Mondays to Thursdays from 8:30 am – 3:00 pm and on Fridays from 8:30 am – 3:00 pm

Immigration & Citizenship documents can be collected Monday - Thursdays from 8:30 am – 2:00 pm and on Fridays from 8:30 am – 1:00 pm.

For Further information, please contact 876-754-PICA or (754-7422)