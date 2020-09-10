PICA head office to be closed for sanitisation after COVID-19 case

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency says its Kingston head office will be closed on Friday September 11, 2020, following the report of a confirmed COVID-19 case of one of its staff members.

The office said the closure is to facilitate deep cleaning and sanitisation of the building. It noted, however, that the location will reopen to the public on Monday September 14, 2020 at 6:30 am.

The PICA said all staff members who may have been exposed have been asked to self-quarantine at home for the standard 14 days and will be referred to the Ministry of Health and Wellness for COVID–19 testing and further instructions.

Members of the public who wish to renew their passport applications are reminded that they may use the other offices located island-wide, the office said. It noted that the specific locations may be obtained from the PICA website at www.pica.gov.jm and said the Online Adult Passport Renewal Portal at https://passport.pica-online.com/PICA_ONLINE/ may be used for adult passports that expired after September 2001.