PICA head office to be closed for sanitisation after COVID-19 case
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency says its Kingston head office will be closed on Friday September 11, 2020, following the report of a confirmed COVID-19 case of one of its staff members.
The office said the closure is to facilitate deep cleaning and sanitisation of the building. It noted, however, that the location will reopen to the public on Monday September 14, 2020 at 6:30 am.
The PICA said all staff members who may have been exposed have been asked to self-quarantine at home for the standard 14 days and will be referred to the Ministry of Health and Wellness for COVID–19 testing and further instructions.
Members of the public who wish to renew their passport applications are reminded that they may use the other offices located island-wide, the office said. It noted that the specific locations may be obtained from the PICA website at www.pica.gov.jm and said the Online Adult Passport Renewal Portal at https://passport.pica-online.com/PICA_ONLINE/ may be used for adult passports that expired after September 2001.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy