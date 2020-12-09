PICA internationally certified in quality management systems

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) this morning became the second public sector entity in Jamaica to receive the ISO 9001:2015 certification for its passport production and issuance operations. This certification identifies PICA as an organisation that delivers world class products and services which adhere to globally recognised standards and processes.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Senator Matthew Samuda, in his remarks at the certification handover ceremony earlier today, said “for this economy to survive and grow, it must be open – and because the economy is becoming increasingly open to international trade, we must embrace standards in order to successfully sell our products and services in the marketplace, both locally and abroad”.

The minister asserted that for Jamaican companies in the public and private sectors to become more internationally competitive, “the ISO 9001 certification is essential in order for the country's trading partners to have confidence in the goods and services being provided. The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is also in the process of attaining the ISO 9001: 2015 certification and we are proud. I can assure you that the other agencies will not be far behind”.

Meanwhile, Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Audley Shaw, who gave the main address to the gathering, added that “many government entities have embarked on the journey of improving service and product quality”.

He said in order for Jamaica to attain more foreign direct investments, “we have to take standards very seriously”. He noted that “ISO 9001 is the most popular standard quality management system and achieving this certification is testament to the collective dedication and vision that is needed to create a better Jamaica. Our global competitiveness is hinged on the quality of service that our public and private sectors provide which is why the national quality policy of 2019 was revised”.

In his address, Chief Executive Officer at PICA, Andrew Wynter, explained that with this certification, customers can be assured of the agency's commitment to quality service as the standards outline a framework for continuous improvement on the quality of services offered.

“As an executive agency, being self-sufficient is one of our objectives, therefore this certification allows PICA the opportunity to establish a quality management system that will lead to increased productivity, new target offerings, enhanced service offerings and ultimately improve the agency's viability,” the CEO emphasised.

In 2019, PICA was one of nineteen Government entities selected to become ISO 9001:2015 certified. This was part of the Strategic Public Sector Transformation Project being implemented by the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service and funded by the World Bank.