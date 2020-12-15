PICA to open full service office in MoBay this Friday
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) will be opening a new office at the Fairview Plaza in Montego Bay, St James this Friday.
PICA, in an advisory this morning, said it will be able to provide immigration and citizenship services at the new location, transforming the St James office into a full service location so customers will no longer have to travel to Kingston to submit their applications.
“The opening of this office is a demonstration of fulfilling the agency's commitment to improving customer satisfaction and enhancing customer experience,” PICA said.
Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang will conduct the opening. Attorney General and Member of Parliament for St James West Central, Marlene Malahoo Forte, is also expected to be in attendance.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy