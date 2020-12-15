PICA to open full service office in MoBay this Friday

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) will be opening a new office at the Fairview Plaza in Montego Bay, St James this Friday.

PICA, in an advisory this morning, said it will be able to provide immigration and citizenship services at the new location, transforming the St James office into a full service location so customers will no longer have to travel to Kingston to submit their applications.

“The opening of this office is a demonstration of fulfilling the agency's commitment to improving customer satisfaction and enhancing customer experience,” PICA said.

Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang will conduct the opening. Attorney General and Member of Parliament for St James West Central, Marlene Malahoo Forte, is also expected to be in attendance.