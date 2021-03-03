PICA unveils new website

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) has upgraded its website to a new interface that will be more user-friendly and attractive.

The new website was uploaded on Monday.

The website is four years in the making – PICA says over the last four years, it has undertaken many technological advancements, introducing innovations to improve the customer experience.

The website is aimed at improving the customer experience – from information gathering to service acquisition, PICA said.

“The agency is excited to unveil our new website that is sure to improve the customer experience, facilitating greater interaction with Jamaicans locally and in the Diaspora,” said Andrew Wynter, PICA CEO.