PIOJ Community Renewal Programme signs $15-m partnership

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Community Renewal Programme at the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) and partners, formalised a partnership to continue the roll-out of a $15 million,18-monthyouth development programme to encourage youth involvement in community development process and to build the capacity of the community development committees.

The partnership was formalised on February 4, 2021.

The PIOJ said the programme, named the Inter-Agency Network Youth Development Programme (IAN_YDP), arose from discussions within the Kingston and St Andrew Inter-Agency Network.

The Inter-Agency Network is the primary mechanism of the Community Renewal Programme, to guide coordination for the effective and efficient delivery of services to its targeted communities.

Speaking at the event launch, Tivoli Gardens participant, Simone Simpsonquoting USA 2021 Inauguration PoetAmanda Gorman's poem, The Hills We Climb, said,"Let us leave behind a country better than the one we were left with."

She said that the IAN_YDP is helping young peopleto be equipped with skills for effective community engagement.

At the launch, the Grace and Staff Community Development Foundation donated digital tablets to the programme for shared use by the participants.

Youth development is a cross-cutting issue, said the PIOJ's Director General, Dr Wayne Henry, who said that the role of the Inter-Agency Network is to provide a common space for partner agencies to address critical issues that require intervention in communities to facilitate their transition towards renewal.

He also stated that the IAN_YDP providesan opportunity for youth to engage directly by highlighting and addressing issues of importance to them, and in coordinating and planning interventions that are youth-focused.

Technical Specialist for Socio Economic Development, Charmaine Brimm, said that the project started its pilot with atotal of20 youth from Trench Town and Tivoli Gardens inFebruary 2020. The PIOJ said this cohortunderwent training in the areas of core skills community engagement and leadership and business administration, for which 18 went on toachieve NCTVETLevel 11certification in Business Administration. A total of 15 youth also achieved passes from theNorthern Caribbean University Morris Entrepreneurship Centreinproposalwriting, project management and business model canvassing, it added.

Meanwhile, Rayharna Wright, the regional manager at HEART, saidthe HEART Trust NSTA provides the core readiness exposure and training to the students, which she said is important in the 21st century.

She said that the input of theHEART NSTA provides abridge from being unemployed and unengaged to moving into a formal working space. She added that the agency is committedto this programme to serve the young people who needlife coping skills in orderto functionin society.

The PIOJ noted that following training, the HOPE Programme will provide support by placing participants in internships. National coordinator of the programme, JDF Colonel Martin Rickman, also gave his agency's commitment to ensure continued success of the programme.

The institute added that training in project management, proposal writing and business model canvassing is being provided by the Northern Caribbean University, through the Morris School of Entrepreneurship.

Another partner, the Project Management Global Institute is providing mentorship in project management.