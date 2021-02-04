PIOJ Community Renewal Programme signs $15-m partnership

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Community Renewal Programme at the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) and partners, formalised a partnership to continue the roll-out of a $15 million, 18-month youth development programme to encourage youth involvement in community development process and to build the capacity of the community development committees.

The partnership was formalised on February 4, 2021.

The PIOJ said the programme, named the Inter-Agency Network Youth Development Programme (IAN_YDP), arose from discussions within the Kingston and St Andrew Inter-Agency Network.

The Inter-Agency Network is the primary mechanism of the Community Renewal Programme, to guide coordination for the effective and efficient delivery of services to its targeted communities.

Speaking at the event launch, Tivoli Gardens participant, Simone Simpson quoting USA 2021 Inauguration Poet Amanda Gorman's poem, The Hills We Climb, said, "Let us leave behind a country better than the one we were left with."

She said that the IAN_YDP is helping young people to be equipped with skills for effective community engagement.

At the launch, the Grace and Staff Community Development Foundation donated digital tablets to the programme for shared use by the participants.

Youth development is a cross-cutting issue, said the PIOJ's Director General, Dr Wayne Henry, who said that the role of the Inter-Agency Network is to provide a common space for partner agencies to address critical issues that require intervention in communities to facilitate their transition towards renewal.

He also stated that the IAN_YDP provides an opportunity for youth to engage directly by highlighting and addressing issues of importance to them, and in coordinating and planning interventions that are youth-focused.

Technical Specialist for Socio Economic Development, Charmaine Brimm, said that the project started its pilot with a total of 20 youth from Trench Town and Tivoli Gardens in February 2020. The PIOJ said this cohort underwent training in the areas of core skills community engagement and leadership and business administration, for which 18 went on to achieve NCTVET Level 11 certification in Business Administration. A total of 15 youth also achieved passes from the Northern Caribbean University Morris Entrepreneurship Centre in proposal writing, project management and business model canvassing, it added.

Meanwhile, Rayharna Wright, the regional manager at HEART, said the HEART Trust NSTA provides the core readiness exposure and training to the students, which she said is important in the 21st century.

She said that the input of the HEART NSTA provides a bridge from being unemployed and unengaged to moving into a formal working space. She added that the agency is committed to this programme to serve the young people who need life coping skills in order to function in society.

The PIOJ noted that following training, the HOPE Programme will provide support by placing participants in internships. National coordinator of the programme, JDF Colonel Martin Rickman, also gave his agency's commitment to ensure continued success of the programme.

The institute added that training in project management, proposal writing and business model canvassing is being provided by the Northern Caribbean University, through the Morris School of Entrepreneurship.

Another partner, the Project Management Global Institute is providing mentorship in project management.