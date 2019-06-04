PIOJ reports notable gains under vision 2030

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Director General of the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), Dr Wayne Henry, is reporting notable gains under the National Development Plan (NDP) – Vision 2030 Jamaica for the Medium-Term Framework (MTF) period 2015 to 2018.

The MTF is the main mechanism for translating Vision 2030 Jamaica's long-term national goals and outcomes into action.

Dr Henry, who was addressing the recent quarterly briefing at the PIOJ's head office in New Kingston, said improvements were recorded under Goal 3 – 'Jamaica's Economy is Prosperous', and Goal 1 – 'Jamaicans are Empowered to Achieve their Fullest Potential'.

He further cited growth in the tourism and agriculture industries, with the former meeting the majority of its 2018 targets, while noting that the target for further reduction in unemployment was also met.

He pointed, however, to the need to “advance improvements in ease of doing business and enhancing international competitiveness for our main industry structures.”

With respect to Goal 1, the PIOJ Head noted improvements in indicators such as the human development index, life expectancy, and educational outcomes related to literacy.

He highlighted concerns related to the increased burden of chronic non-communicable diseases; student attendance rates at all levels of the educational system; and “undesirable” levels of poverty, particularly in rural communities.

Other areas to be addressed are crime; the backlog of cases in the courts; creating a secure, cohesive and just society; and having a healthy environment, under Goal 2.

Dr Henry said Jamaica's notable improvement was recorded in government effectiveness, pointing out that the target was met for the first time since the NDP's promulgation in 2009.

Overall, 67 national outcome indicators, monitored under Vision 2030 Jamaica, have recorded improvements under successive three-year MTFs, spanning 2009 to 2018, representing a 61.2 per cent out-turn.

A further breakdown of the data shows that 31.3 per cent of the targets were met or exceeded; 29.9 per cent of the indicators showed some improvement; while 31.3 per cent showed no improvement or worsened.

Dr Henry said that the outcomes are pivotal in defining the strategic priorities for MTF 2018-2021.

He noted that the latest MTF will consolidate on the developmental gains recorded under the previous frameworks.

The priority focus areas are: human capital development; social protection and inclusion; values and attitudes; rule of law and timely justice; public sector efficiency and effectiveness; economic stability, growth and employment; international competitiveness; and environmental sustainability and climate change.

Dr Henry said it is intended for these to be translated into a range of initiatives aimed at advancing Jamaica's development outcomes.

He assured that the PIOJ will continue to lead the coordination of engagements for Vision 2030 Jamaica's implementation.