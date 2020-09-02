PIOJ staffer COVID positive; office closes

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) announced late last night that its Kingston office will be closed for deep cleaning and sanitisation after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The PIOJ said the building, located at 16 Oxford Road, Kingston 5, will reopen on Friday, September 4.

The PIOJ said it had adopted the provisions of the Disaster Risk Management (Enforcement Measures) (No11 ) (Amendment) (No3) Order for staff to work from home.