PIOJ to remain closed for another week
KINGSTON, Jamaica —The Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) has extended the closure of its Oxford Road office by one week.
The building was closed on Wednesday for deep cleaning and sanitisation due to a COVID-19 positive result.
At that time, the PIOJ said it had adopted the provisions within the Disaster Risk Management (Enforcement Measures) (No 11) (Amendment) (No3) Order for staff to utilise the work from home measures.
Operations at the location were to resume today, however, the PIOJ advised a short while ago that it will not reopen to the public until Monday, September 14 at 8:30 am.
The agency did not give reason for the extension.
