PIOJ unveils new logo

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) today announced the changing of the organisation's corporate logo.



The new logo, according to the PIOJ, represents inclusive and integrated approach to development planning, multi-dimensional approach to solving the nation's most complex issues, and continuity.

The PIOJ is the foremost planning agency of the government, and its functions include initiating and coordinating the development of policies, plan and programmes for the economic, financial, social, cultural and physical development of Jamaica.

The PIOJ also undertakes research on national development issues and provide technical and research support to the Cabinet.