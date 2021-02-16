PM, Cabinet ministers complete anti-corruption workshop

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Integrity Commission says it has completed a specially developed series of anti-corruption, good governance and integrity sensitisation workshops for Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Cabinet ministers.

The commission said the workshops were conducted in 10 two-hour long sessions, held during the country's weekly Cabinet meetings.

The workshops, which began on November 9, 2020, were completed yesterday.

According to a statement from the commission, Holness raised the idea of anti-corruption sensitisation training for Cabinet members when the commission's Executive Director, Greg Christie, paid a courtesy call on him last year.

Christie agreed that the commission would develop the relevant materials and deliver the training.

“This was in keeping with the thinking of the Commission that Jamaica Parliamentarians and Public Servants generally needed to be educated as regards the provisions of the law, in order to encourage compliance and prevent legitimate claims of ignorance,” the statement noted.

The commission said the workshop modules were designed to cover a wide range of anti-corruption, integrity and good governance subject areas, and to impart critical information about the commission's statutory mandates, powers and enforcement functions, as well as Jamaica's corruption laws and offences.

“Cabinet members were also counselled on what they should and should not do to avoid criminal culpability, or public opprobrium and criticism in their administration and conduct of Jamaica's public affairs,” the commission said.

The commission said it will now turn its attention to delivering the same workshop modules to remaining parliamentarians.