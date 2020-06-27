PM, commish visit slain cops' units, families

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson today visited the police units involved in the Horizon Park operation on June 12, which claimed the lives of two of their members.

Holness and Anderson also visited with the families of the slain policemen — Constable Decardo Hylton and Corporal Dane Biggs.

“I dedicated today to visiting the family members and loved ones of Constable Hylton and Corporal Biggs, both members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force who were killed in the line of duty,” Holness announced on Twitter.

“I encouraged the families to remain strong, and reassured them of the support of the government in their time of tremendous grief. I share in their sorrow even as I note their efforts to keep their spirits high in the face of such great loss.”

Hylton and Biggs were part of a team which had gone to premises on Queen's Drive in Horizon Park on the outskirts of Spanish Town to apprehend a suspect. They came under heavy fire, with four of them being hit multiple times. Biggs and Hylton succumbed to their injuries. Superintendent Leon Clunis and District Constable Richards were hospitalised.

The House of Representatives observed a moment of silence in the fallen cops' honour on June 16, while the JCF observed a day of mourning this past Monday, June 22.

“We continue to stand with our JCF men and women and pray for their strength and safety as they work to protect our country,” the PM said today.