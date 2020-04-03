PM HOLNESS: You will be barred from leaving Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness issued his sternest warning yet to people who landed in Jamaica, during the period March 18 - 23 and have not reported to the health authorities.

The prime minister was speaking a short while ago at a digital press briefing at Jamaica House.

“These individuals will now be placed on a watch list and will be barred from leaving Jamaica.

“Why? They are the biggest threat at this time to the country's effort of stemming COVID-19.

“Further, the police will be going door to door in an effort to find these individuals,” Holness stated.

The prime minister also reminded that failure to report to the health authorities comes with a fine of one million dollars and/or imprisonment of 12 months.