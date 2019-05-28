PM Holness mourns Seaga

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness a short while ago expressed condolences to the family of former prime minister of Jamaica Edward Seaga who passed away today.

Seaga, who fell ill earlier this month, turned 89 today.

Holness in a post to his Instagram says Seaga leaves behind a rich legacy of loyal service to the Jamaican people.

“Mr Seaga will live on through his stellar contribution to national development that defined our nation and provided service and value; indeed a legacy for generations now and generations to come.

“The nation has lost a leader with true human values. I offer my sincere and deepest condolences to his widow Carla and the rest of his family,” Holness said.

Seaga, is Jamaica's fifth prime minister, from 1980 to 1989, and the leader of the JLP from 1974 to 2005 when he retired from active politics.

Since his retirement he has been an honorary distinguished fellow at the professorial level at The University of the West Indies, and also serves as chancellor of the University of Technology, Jamaica.