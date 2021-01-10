PM Rowley 'resting comfortably'
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — The Trinidad and Tobago Office of the Prime Minister in a statement Saturday evening reported that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley who was admitted to hospital on Friday, is “resting comfortably and under the care of his doctors and medical team”.
“The prime minister underwent an angiogram and a subsequent angioplasty which went well. In accordance with normal medical procedure the prime minister will be kept for further observation overnight.”
“We thank all well-wishers for their prayers and messages. We look forward to the prime minister being discharged and will continue to provide updates on his well-being.”
Rowley was admitted to the West Short Medical Private Hospital for observation and further tests, has since thanked well-wishers who sent messages.
Meanwhile, leader of the main opposition United National Congress (UNC) Kamla Persad-Bissessar, wished the Prime Minister a speedy recovery.
