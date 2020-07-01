PM announces ZOSO in Greenwich Town, St Andrew
KINGSTON, Jamaica — As was reported by OBSERVER ONLINE this morning, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has declared another zone of special operation (ZOSO).
This time it is the St Andrew South West community of Greenwich Town.
The area has been the stage of a major gang feud in recent days, with several people being killed. There have been seven murders and eight shootings in the area in recent times, according to the police.
Holness, who has repeatedly indicated that the Government intends to establish additional ZOSOs, told a media briefing a short while ago that despite a state of public emergency in the St Andrew South Police Division, the crime level has remained high in Greenwich Town.
Up to last Sunday, 93 people had been killed in the St Andrew South Police Division.
Holness had previously said up to 20 communities across the island met the criteria for a ZOSO, and funds have been set aside in the budget for this fiscal year for ZOSOs.
Under The Law Reform (Zones of Special Operations) (Special Security and Community Development Measures) Act, an area can be declared a ZOSO once there is rampant criminality, gang warfare, escalating violence and murder and a threat to the rule of law.
An area can be declared a ZOSO by the prime minister after the chief of defence staff and the commissioner of police have advised him in writing to do so.
Arthur Hall
