PM announces changes to testing requirements for visitors to Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Cabinet has approved several changes to streamlining Government's approach to the COVID-19 pandemic as it relates to travel.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced this afternoon that the following changes are to take effect on October 10:

1. The pretesting requirement for visitors from high-risk countries will be maintained. However, consistent with the local acceptance of antigen testing, the pretesting requirement will be modified to permit both PCR and antigen tests. Holness said this should make it easier for visitors – both tourists and from the diaspora – to meet the pretesting requirement as antigen tests are much more readily available and are faster and cheaper than PCR tests.

2. Applicants on the visitjamaica platform will no longer be required to upload their COVID-19 test certificates. They will however be required to present it and the usual travel authorisation at the airport when they check in for their flight.

3. Residents of Jamaica will continue to apply for their travel authorisation on the Jamcovid site and are not subject to the pretesting requirement.

Holness said the Government is in advanced discussions to implement a health services and logistics insurance plan that will be mandatory for visitors to Jamaica.

“We are targeting an effective date of November 1, 2020. This plan will provide for local medical care and air ambulance services where necessary for visitors who fall ill while in Jamaica,” Holness told the House of Representatives.