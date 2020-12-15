PM appeals for compliance to COVID protocols despite vaccine hopes

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness is concerned that since news emerged of vaccines being available for the novel coronavirus, Jamaicans have started to place less emphasis on the protocols implemented to stop its spread.

“There is a sense emerging that because vaccines seem to be close at hand we can become complacent,” said Holness this morning at a function staged by Supreme Ventures Limited to honour one of its founding directors Ian Levy, who is now director emeritus of the company.

Having pointed out that he was wearing his masks, as were the other 14 guests in the room, Holness urged Jamaicans to maintain the protocols such as mask wearing and hand washing despite the vaccines which are now being administered in several countries around the world.

“This could be the darkest hour before the dawn or before the end of the pandemic. That is how dangerous this period is. I take this opportunity to speak not only to the 15 gathered here but also the media representatives who will carry the message from this platform,” added Holness.

The prime minister's warning came as the Ministry of Health and Wellness announced that Jamaica had recorded 83 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with three more deaths.

The island also has 103 COVID-19 positive people hospitalised with 21 moderately ill and 17 critically ill.

There were 114 more people to recover from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Holness is expected to continue his appeal to Jamaicans when he addresses Parliament this afternoon.

Arthur Hall