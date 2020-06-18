PM breaks ground for $9.5-billion Catherine Estates

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Prime Minister Andrew Holness yesterday broke ground for the Catherine Estates housing development in Dunbeholden, St Catherine, which will provide 1,650 affordable housing solutions at a cost of $9.5 billion.

Being undertaken by the Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ) under a joint-venture partnership with China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), the project will provide 850 duplex studio units with an average size of 273 square feet, and 800 detached one-bedroom starter homes at 367 square feet, with areas for expansion.

It is an integrated, sustainable community development targeted at low-income families, first-time homeowners and public-sector workers.

The National Housing Trust (NHT) will be providing 100 per cent financing for the houses.

Holness said that the Government is committed to ensuring that every Jamaican has the opportunity to own their own home.

“We are refocusing efforts to get the economy back on track and securing jobs that have been affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, so that you can be part of this great development,” he noted.

The housing development is scheduled to be completed within 54 months and will be developed in six phases, with 14 clusters.

Each cluster will be served by essential community amenities such as sidewalks, grocery stores, recreational spaces, and have easy access to public transportation.

Lands will be reserved for the building of a primary school, secondary school, church, police station, health centre, and commercial facilities.