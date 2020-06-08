PM cautions students against physical contact as CXC classes resume

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness is cautioning fifth and sixth form students who returned to school this morning not to let the excitement of seeing their friends for the first time in close three months to cause them to throw social distancing practices out the window.

In a tweet moments ago, the prime minister said, “As you see your friends for the first time in months, I know you are excited, but remember to practise social distancing and observe the recommended hygiene practices.”

Students across the island returned to school this morning as part of their preparation to sit the CXC-administered Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) scheduled to get under way on July 13.

“I understand you may also be nervous about your exams as the past few months have no doubt been difficult for you. However, I want to encourage you to focus and to do your very best; we are already very proud of each of you,” Holness continued.

The regional exams, usually scheduled from May to June each year, have been pushed back this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.