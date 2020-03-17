PM clarifies 'work from home' statement

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Prime Minister Andrew Holness has sought to clarify statements made yesterday about working from home, explaining that offices and factories are to remain open and continue to produce and offer service with “only the minimum staff necessary”.

In a statement this morning from the Office of the Prime Minister, Holness sought, “to advance further understanding as it relates to the implementation of measures in the public sector”.

“Permanent secretaries are required to consult with department and agency heads to determine certain functions which could be carried out from home for seven days starting Wednesday, March 18 to March 25,” Holness said.

“The objective is to reduce the level of public travel and interactions.”

He said the private sector is also required to implement similar measures, “of having their staff work from home, where possible”.

“It is not the intention of the Government to shut down the economy,” Holness said.