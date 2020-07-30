PM commissions HMJS Nanny of the Maroons into service

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, yesterday commissioned into service HMJS Nanny of the Maroons at the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Coast Guard Headquarters in Port Royal, Kingston.

He said the acquisition of the offshore patrol vessel is in keeping with the Government's commitment to a comprehensive and strategic approach to making Jamaica a safe and secure place.

Holness said that safeguarding the country's maritime borders is imperative for national security and sustainable development, including protecting critical infrastructure and, most importantly, lives.

In highlighting the importance of the country's maritime domain, the prime minister pointed out that more than 90 per cent of the country's trade is conducted by sea, hence Jamaica's maritime borders and space are the gateway to the global economy.

He noted, however, that while Jamaica's location gives it natural advantages for shipping and trade, it also places the country on the prime transhipment route for criminal networks dealing in guns, drugs and human trafficking.

The prime minister said that the HMJS Nanny of the Maroons will also be used to carry out surveillance and rescue missions.

It can transport approximately 30, along with equipment and relief supplies and comes with on onboard interceptor vessel, eight-tonne train for loading and offloading relief supplies and a purpose-built disaster relief container.

Holness said that naming the vessel after Nanny of Maroons is fitting, as the national heroine was an outstanding military leader and a symbol of unity and strength during times of crisis.

The other three vessels to come, he said, will facilitate the establishment of the second district JDF Coast Guard, which will be based in western Jamaica.