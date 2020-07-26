PM congratulates newly appointed ITC executive director

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has congratulated the newly appointed Executive Director of the International Trade Centre (ITC), Jamaican Pamela Coke-Hamilton for her new post.

The United Nations Secretary General António Guterres on Friday announced Coke-Hamilton's appointment to the joint agency of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the World Trade Organization (WTO).

In a series of tweets yesterday, Holness said, “Pamela will be leading the organisation at a pivotal moment given the catastrophic impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has unleashed on the global trading system, particularly on MSMEs (micro small and medium enterprises) in developing countries, with ITC required to play a vital role in assisting in building stronger and more resilient businesses and countries.”

The prime minister further stated that Coke-Hamilton brings a deep understanding of the challenges faced by vulnerable economies such as the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) & the Least Developed Countries (LDCs), having designed tailored interventions.

He added that her experience will serve the organisation exceptionally well.