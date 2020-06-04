PM deletes video after social media backlash

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has deleted his social media video, posted yesterday, capturing his visit with Susan Bogle's son in the August Town community.

Holness yesterday visited the son of the 44-year-old disabled woman who was killed in the community during a police/military operation. Days before, he had committed his support to the son via phone call.

Holness shared the video shortly after his visit. The video had utilised a drone to capture overhead shots of the community, and showed the living conditions of Bogle's son, while featuring background music.

But labelling the video a “PR stunt”, the public called out the “insensitive” nature of it, prompting the prime minister to remove it from all his social media platforms.

