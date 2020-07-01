PM expected to announce new ZOSO today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The nation should know this week where the Government will establish the latest zone of special operation (ZOSO).
A ZOSO is aimed at curbing the nation's crime through security force occupation of vulnerable communities and intense social intervention in that community.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness has repeatedly indicated that the Government intends to establish additional ZOSOs, and OBSERVER ONLINE sources say the announcement of the newest zone could come as early as today.
Holness had previously said up to 20 communities across the island met the criteria for a ZOSO, and funds have been set aside in the budget for this fiscal year for ZOSOs.
Under The Law Reform (Zones of Special Operations) (Special Security and Community Development Measures) Act, an area can be declared a ZOSO once there is rampant criminality, gang warfare, escalating violence and murder and a threat to the rule of law.”
An area can be declared a ZOSO by the prime minister after the Chief of Defence Staff and the Commissioner of Police have advised him in writing to do so.
More to come.
Arthur Hall
