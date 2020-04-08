PM extends curfew hours for Easter holiday

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has extended curfew hours for the Easter holiday.

Speaking at a COVID-19 press briefing at Jamaica House, the prime minister said the emphasis was not to disturb productive hours but to ensure the health of citizens.

Holness said the current nightly curfew (8:00 pm to 6:00 am) will remain in place tonight but noted that on Thursday, April 9, the curfew will begin at 8:00 pm and end at 7:00 am on Friday, April 10.

For the Easter weekend (Friday, April 10 to Monday, April 13), the curfew will commence at 3:00 pm and end at 7:00 am the following morning.

Holness added that on Easter Monday, the curfew will start 3:00 pm and end 5:00 am on Tuesday, April 14.

The new nightly curfew hours after Easter will then be 9:00 pm to 5:00 am starting on Tuesday, April 14 continuing to April 21.

More latitude will be given if persons follow the orders faithfully, Holness advised.

A breakdown of the new curfew hours:

Holy Thursday (April 9) – 8:00 pm – 7:00 am (Friday)

Good Friday (April 10) – 3:00 pm to 7:00 am

Easter Saturday (April 11) – 3:00 pm – 7-00 am

Holy Sunday (April 12) – 3:00 pm – 7:00 am

Easter Monday (April 13) – 3:00 pm – 5:00 am



After Monday up to Tuesday, April 21, 2020

9:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Kelsey Thomas