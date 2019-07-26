PM hands over 37 housing solutions at Spanish Ridge

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, on Friday (July 26), handed over 37 new housing solutions to beneficiaries of the Spanish Ridge housing scheme in St Catherine.

Spanish Ridge is a National Housing Trust (NHT) development located in the sub-urban community of Kitson Town and approximately eight kilometres north-west of Spanish Town.

The solutions consist of 18 two-bedroom units at a cost of $12 million each; 12 one bedroom units for $10 million each; four premium serviced lots at the cost of $3.7 million each; and three regular serviced lots for $2.8 million each.

Holness encouraged the new homeowners to work together to ensure that Spanish Ridge becomes a “model community”.

“It is a closely knit design in terms of layout and I am hoping that it will also be a closely knit community in terms of people and their relationships,” Holness said.

“To truly enjoy these solid structures, everyone has to be happy. Your neighbour has to be happy with you, and you have to be happy with your neighbour,” he added.

Meanwhile, Holness said that the NHT will be handing over “hundreds of keys” for new homes that are being built.

“Since 2017, the NHT has started 11,198 housing solutions. That's more than we have done in 2016, 2015, 2014 and 2013 combined… By the end of next month… they will start 2,689 more units to add to the 11,198 that they have already started,” he said.

Managing Director of the NHT, Martin Miller, encouraged the new homeowners to safeguard their investment.

“Owning real estate is just one step. You need to protect your real estate. You must ensure that the entire community is protected; work together, grow each other's family, see yourself as your brother's keeper,” Miller said.